Manorhamilton publican convicted

At last week's sitting of Manorhamilton District Court Patrick Slevin was convicted of permitting people to be in a licensed premises outside permitted hours at the Granary Bar and Bistro, Main St, Manorhamilton on April 30, 2017.

Giving summary evidence Insp Denis Harrington said Sgt McGrath and Gda Elliot conducted a search of the premises at 2.10am.

Twenty patrons were observed in the premises and there was visible evidence of fresh alcoholic drinks having been served.

Defending solicitor Gerry McGovern said, “The licence holder co-operated with Sgt McGrath.

“I ask you to be as lenient as possible with the fine.”

Judge Kilrane acknowledged that the offence took place on a Sunday night/Monday morning on a bank holiday weekend and imposed a conviction and a fine of €200.