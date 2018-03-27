Leitrim PPN working to solve waste water concerns

The members of Leitrim Public Participation Network voted to work with third level researchers and other counties on providing solutions to one-off housing waste water requirements at their Plenary Meetings last Wednesday night in Drumshanbo. This was one item in a packed agenda.

A small but engaged crowd heard Mr Ian Pudney , Rhatigan Architects, outline the requirements of Planning in the context of County Leitrim. His positive brief identified the fact that 87% of rural Leitrim is not suitable for the approved method of waste water treatment. After discussion on related topics, Plenary approved Leitrim PPN to move forward with third level researchers and other counties facing similar difficulties to try and find a solution to this issue.

In a busy evening the Plenary heard feedback from the PPN via Facilitator, Philip Rooney and resource worker, Tracy Ferguson. She will be visiting groups through outreach offices at Ballinamore and Rossinver in the coming weeks and she urged members to watch the website, emails and social media for updates on news and funding. Leitrim PPN has representatives on many committees that influence policy and decision-making and some of these roles were vacant for nominations and elections.

The members were addressed by PPN Rep, Ita Flynn on how this works on the Local Community Development Committee and Sean O’Connor and Donal Fox outlined the responsibilities of representatives on the North West Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force (NWRDATF) and the Board of Management of Leitrim Development Company respectively.

Nominations ratified:

Leslie O’Hora, Director of Good Energies Alliance, will take a place on the Secretariat for the Environmental Pillar.

Damien Hamill - Ballinamore Municipal District, Peadar Flynn and Teresa O’Callghan - Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District, all join the Board of Management of Leitrim Development Company.

Tommy Flynn – Social Inclusion Pillar, joins the Joint Policing Committee.

Mary McKiernan and Francie Gilmartin – Social Inclusion, were ratified to remain on the North West Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force.

Two vacancies for Community Representation from Leitrim PPN to the NWRDATF remain unfilled.

Leitrim PPN thanks everyone who attended and especially the nominees for roles. For more about the work of Leitrim PPN you can find them online at www.leitrimppn.ie and on Facebook and Twitter or call Tracy at 087 183 1253.