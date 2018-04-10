Carrick-on-Shannon Darkness Into Light 2018 launched

Darkness Into Light – Pieta House’s flagship awareness 5K walk/run – will take place in 180 locations across the world on May 12th at 4.15am. This year sees Carrick-on-Shannon hold this event for the 5th year.

Last year €40,151.36 was raised for Pieta House West, which is based in Tuam. This consisted of donations, registration fees and sponsorship.

The directors and management of Pieta House decided that registration would be on-line in 2018. The motivation for this is two fold

1) Last year the DIL event raised €4.4 million up from €2.8 million in 2016.

2) Transparency and traceability was required when dealing with this large quantity of money.

As registration is taking place on-line dil.pieta.ie we would like to encourage people to register via this method. You will need your Eircode and bank card to complete the transaction. Please select Carrick-on-Shannon as your venue. There are two other venues with similar titles namely Carrick and Carrick-on-Suir. We are permitted to accept cash at our local registration events, as we were advised as a ‘last resort’.

Early bird offers ends on Wednesday, 11th April at midnight.

T-shirts

There is a change to the issuing of T-shirts. This year they will be delivered to you. However registration must be completed by May 4th in order to guarantee that you get your T-shirt.

The Magnet has come on board again this year, acting as a registration point for DIL. Thanks to Finóla, Theresa and Marie for all the support and promotion.

Registration Events

It is possible to register in The Magnet during hours of business. There will be registration in Glancy’s Supervalu, on the following days:

Saturday April 28th 10am – 7pm

May 3rd 10am – 7pm

May 4th 10am – 7pm

May 11th – 10am – 7pm.

Thanks also to the management and staff at Synergy Cafe for assisting us in holding a registration event recently.

Regional Launch

At the recent regional launch of Roscommon & Leitrim DIL, people shared stories of why they take part and support The Darkness Into Light Walk for Pieta House. Carrick’s chairperson spoke of how there is no age barrier to people who are affected by suicide. She also spoke about the large number of people who join together to make the event such a success from the stewards, volunteers, sponsors, and friends. It involves the whole community. The Carrick DIL committee were overwhelmed with the number of people who took part in 2017. Each one’s presence added to the occasion and made the night a superb, emotional, and uplifting occasion.

Thanks

For the past number of years, Anne Rynn has looked after registration. She did this with ease. Her attention to detail and her ability to encourage people to help ensured that registration was completed with efficiency. Míle buíochas Anne.

Stewards

Last year we had wonderful help from Paul Rynn and his colleagues from the council who joined with Padraig Hanly and Tommy Keenaghan’s Drumlion Diamonds, along with many others. We would be grateful of your help again this year. As Jim our treasurer stated that, you can’t have too many stewards.

Volunteers

Would you like to volunteer and help out at the event? Please contact Jim Glancy on 0862607707 or Cora Nevin on 0868042332. As the saying goes ‘Many hands make light work’.

Ballinamore

We are delighted that Ballinamore have come on board this year. Carrick-on-Shannon DIL would like to wish you every success.

The route

DIL Carrick-on-Shannon takes in a flat lit up route for the first 2.5K, heading out the Castlecara Road while the second half gives us an uphill walk via Summerhill, continuing around by Kelly’s Foodstore and return via the Tesco roundabout. Start and finish at Sports Complex beside Aura. The event begins in the darkness at 4.15am and concludes as dawn is breaking – hence Darkness Into Light name. People can choose to run or walk. More details in the coming weeks.

Míle buíochas, Cora Nevin (Event Director).