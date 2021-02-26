N4 road upgrade consultation period extended

The March 19 consultation period deadline for the N4 Mullingar to Rooskey project will not be enforced, according to the TII this week.

The news came following a call by Longford TD Joe Flaherty to extend the consultation period and he told the Leitrim Observer, “This six week period is non statutory and the team have assured the public that any submissions or observations or queries will be accepted after the stated March 19 deadline.”

Just last week Deputy Flaherty stated “There is a high level of anxiety. The public want to examine and tease out the detail of the scheme but fear that Covid restrictions are impeding these efforts.”

“It is important that we get an extension period for the consultation phase which opened February 1 and closes in just over four weeks time (March 19).”

Residents and members of the local communities have been invited to participate in the consultation on the route corridor options.

“The project team in fairness have put together a really decent online portal for this but it simply isn’t sufficient in the current Covid times.”

Deputy Flaherty added: “Members of the public are struggling with low quality maps; they may not have access to printers at the moment and certainly haven’t been able to meet as a community to discuss concerns.”

He said “This is the single biggest infrastructural project for the region and provision needs to be made to amend the timeline for consultation in light of Covid restrictions. The various route options must be fully examined and the public given every chance to do so.”

The Longford TD is also concerned that the public haven’t been given access to quality maps or visuals. He said: “In normal times, the public would be able to go and see the various route options on display with large maps.

“To date they have only received a cryptic A3 map with each of the route options and the interactive map is difficult to follow on screen.”

He said he contacted the project, team, Longford County Council, TII and the relevant government departments asking them to consider an extension to the consultation period.

He welcomed the decision this week by the TII Mullingar - Longford N4 upgrade team who confirmed that the consultation period deadline will not be enforced.