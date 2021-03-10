Leitrim ICA Federation news for Wednesday, March 10

Daffodil Day Fundraiser

We are unable to carry out our annual Daffodil Day collections this year and also the socially distant walk scheduled for 26 March has been cancelled due to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions. It will be held later when restrictions are lifted.

Annaduff Guild

Annual membership fees are now being collected. If you were in the Guild last year the amount is €15 and if you were not a member the fee is €30 which you can put into an envelope with your name and leave into the Treasurer, Helen Rutter's Post Box or by post with cheque to Annaduff ICA and post to Helen Rutter at Derrybrack, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon N41 D7Y3. Helen would appreciate fees to be paid as soon as possible.