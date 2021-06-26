Man found drunk in Carrick-on-Shannon was "a danger to himself"

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
A man who was highly intoxicated and a danger to himself was arrested by Gardai and appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
Michael McDonagh, 29 Hawthorn Village, Castlebar, Co Mayo was convicted and fined €400 for being intoxicated in public on April 29, 2020 at 14 Errill, Shannon Court, Carrick-on-Shannon.
The court heard he had two previous convictions including obstruction and assault at Ballina Circuit Court on February 18, 2020 where he was given a four months suspended sentence.
Judge Kilrane told him to return to the court with the money the following week and he would not send him back to the Circuit Court.
If not, he would go back to be sentenced. The €400 was paid by the defendant the following week who apologised for his actions.
