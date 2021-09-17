Grant for cutting hedges along public roads now open

The grant is €75/km of roadside hedge/overhanging trees cut back.
Leitrim County Council's Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme 2021/2022 is now open for applications.
The grant is designed to encourage the cutting of roadside hedges / trees along the public road network.
It is the responsibility of landowners to cut roadside hedges which are on their property and run along the public road network.
The grant is €75/km of roadside hedge/overhanging trees cut back.
The minimum length of roadside hedges to be cut is 1km per application.
Application forms and full details are available on www.leitrimcoco.ie; by phoning 071 9620005 Ext.617 or via email to roads@leitrimcoco.ie
