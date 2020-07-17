POLL: Should all flights from high risk Covid-19 countries be immediately halted by the Government?

There is growing anecdotal evidence that at least some of those arriving on our shores are failing to observe the mandatory two week quarantine period. There have also been reports of tourists failing to observe social distancing guidelines.

Currently, people who arrive in Ireland from abroad – including people resident here – are asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Everyone who arrives here from another country must fill out a Covid-19 passenger locator form, and provide details on where they intend to self-isolate.

Our question is, should the Government immediately stop all flights from countries which are experiencing a prolonged upward trend in the spread of the virus? Or is it all too little, too late?