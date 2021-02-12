POLL: Do you think An Taoiseach Micheal Martin should travel to the USA for St Patrick's Day?

An Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, has indicated that he will travel to the USA for St Patrick's Day celebrations, if he is invited by President Joe Biden.

Local Fianna Fáil councillors have indicated that they feel that An Taoiseach should stay in Ireland next month and meet with President Biden virtually noting that travelling to the USA would "send out the wrong message" to the people of Ireland during the ongoing pandemic.

While some national media outlets have suggested that the meeting between The two leaders now looks likely to be a virtual one, no actual statement has been made.

So we want to know what you think. Do you think that An Taoiseach should travel to the USA for March 17 or should he stay at home?