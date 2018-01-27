OBSERVER POLL: So what is your pet hate when driving?

Driving may be the easiest way to get from A to B - especially if you live in an area where public transport is a distant dream - but it comes with its fair share of stresses, mainly in the form of other drivers.

Nothing makes your day better than being stuck behind a driver who thinks it's perfectly ok to travel at 40km below the speed limit...all the time. Or how about those drivers you meet with only one functional headlight - is it a motorcycle? Is it a car? You won't know until it's almost too late to avoid them.

Then of course there are the self-important fools who think traveling at the speed of light is fine and if they throw in a bit of tailgating while speeding, sure what's the harm?

The blood boils......

So we want to know, what is the driving habit that ticks you off the most?