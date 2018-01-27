OBSERVER POLL: So what is your pet hate when driving?
Bad drivers
Driving may be the easiest way to get from A to B - especially if you live in an area where public transport is a distant dream - but it comes with its fair share of stresses, mainly in the form of other drivers.
Nothing makes your day better than being stuck behind a driver who thinks it's perfectly ok to travel at 40km below the speed limit...all the time. Or how about those drivers you meet with only one functional headlight - is it a motorcycle? Is it a car? You won't know until it's almost too late to avoid them.
Then of course there are the self-important fools who think traveling at the speed of light is fine and if they throw in a bit of tailgating while speeding, sure what's the harm?
The blood boils......
So we want to know, what is the driving habit that ticks you off the most?
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on