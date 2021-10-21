VOTE NOW: Heat 2 of Leitrim's Next Superstar
****TAP ON EACH CONTESTANT'S NAME TO WATCH THEIR ENTRY VIDEO****
Voting is now open in the first round of Leitrim's Next Superstar. The five heats are now live on our site for public voting.
The five winners of the heats will go through the final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges: Leo Logan, Ailie Blunnie and Pat McGrath. The combination of those votes will decide our winner.
That winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes €1500 worth of vouchers sponsored by Aalba Footcare Clinic, Leitrim Warmer Homes, The Landmark Hotel, Cavan Institute and McNiffe's, as well as your first gig in the Lanrmark Live venue and much more.
Voting in the heats will close on Wednesday, October 27 at 11pm.
VOTE IN THE OTHER HEATS BELOW
