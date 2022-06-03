Ballinamore ready for Cowboys and Heroes Bank Holiday weekend

Ballinamore is decked out in American flags to welcome the thousands of visitors expected to descend on the town for the near by Cowboys and Heroes Festival at Drumcoura city.
Cowboys and Heroes, June 3-6, 2022 is a Country Music and Americana Festival at Drumcoura City.
Shuttle buses will be running from the town during the weekend to Drumcoura and reports are that the entire area is packed out, with revellers staying in houses, apartments and anywhere with a bed!
Campervans can check in from midday today, Friday June 3 and the main gate opens at 5pm.
We hope everyone enjoys a great weekend in Ballinamore and Drumcoura - this is the area's first big event post covid restrictions and it seems the sunshine will be on hand to keep everyone happy!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.