03 Jun 2022

Ballinamore ready for Cowboys and Heroes Bank Holiday weekend

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

03 Jun 2022 11:36 AM

Ballinamore is decked out in American flags to welcome the thousands of visitors expected to descend on the town for the near by Cowboys and Heroes Festival at Drumcoura city.

Cowboys and Heroes, June 3-6, 2022 is a Country Music and Americana Festival at Drumcoura City.

Shuttle buses will be running from the town during the weekend to Drumcoura and reports are that the entire area is packed out, with revellers staying in houses, apartments and anywhere with a bed!

Campervans can check in from midday today, Friday June 3 and the main gate opens at 5pm. 

We hope everyone enjoys a great weekend in Ballinamore and Drumcoura - this is the area's first big event post covid restrictions and it seems the sunshine will be on hand to keep everyone happy!

