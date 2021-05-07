Watch: Enhance Health and Beauty, Carrick-on-Shannon can't wait to re-open the doors

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Leitrim Observer is launching a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it prepares to re-open socially and commercially and prepare for what we hope will be an exciting new future.

The last few months of lockdown has been an arduous journey for everyone on many levels.

Our Back in Business campaign is designed to help support our local businesses and communities, to secure and create local jobs, and to keep our towns and villages vibrant and alive.

In our online offering, for example, readers should keep a lookout for our Two for Today initiative featuring details of two local businesses a day.

We will also carry interviews with local business people as they prepare to reopen, and their experiences and hopes as commercial and social life gradually gets back to normal.

In this video we speak to Grainne Caldbeck owner of Enhance Health and Beauty in Carrick-on-Shannon. Grainne, can't wait to re-open her doors and welcome back her old and new clients. She speaks about the issues she had to deal with during successive lockdowns as well as the hygiene and covid precautions in place for customers.

Located at Carrick Retail Park, Boyle Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Grainne has a vast knowledge of the beauty industry with over 20 years experience treating many well known celebrities and appearing as a beauty consultant on many TV Lifestyle Programmes. For an appointment Call: 071-96 23254, or visit www.enhancebeauty.ie