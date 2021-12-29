Search

29 Dec 2021

Sign up for Leitrim GAA's 50 Miles in January challenge

Former Leitrim footballer Ronan Haslette urges supporters to join fundraising challenge

Walk or run 50 miles for Leitrim GAA during January - be it in Aughavas or Arizona, Ballinaglera or Bermuda, Cloone or Chile, or anywhere in between as hundreds of Green & Gold supporters have flocked together from all over the world for the 2022 50 Miles in January challenge.

Former Leitrim and Glencar Manorhamilton footballer Ronan Haslette, a member of the last Leitrim team to appear in a Connacht Senior Championship Final in 2000 against Galway, is urging supporters to join the campaign which, naturally enough, gets underway on Saturday January 1.

In his video, produced by Leitrim GAA and Leitrim Tourism, Ronan urges people to think about relocating to Leitrim to achieve a better work-life balance and to support the 50 Miles in January challenge.

Kinlough native and former IDA head Padraic White also threw his support behind the initiative as the campaign has already raised nearly €4,000 - before a step has been taken or the month of January started!

If you wish to join the 50 Miles in January Challenge, you can register and order your free hat at leitrimgaa.ie/challenge/

You can also join the new 50 Miles Challenge Facebook page for 2022 at facebook.com/groups/ 50mileschallenge

