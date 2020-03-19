GAA Skills Challenge

WATCH: Gary Reynolds helps Carrigallen GAA club launch Healthy Club Challenge

Former Leitrim Senior team captain Gary Reynolds has teamed up with his club Carrigallen to produce a Skills Challenge for all those young aspiring footballers out there that might have nothing to do right now!

With the Covid-19 crisis virtually locking down the country and all Gaelic games training and matches halted, GAA clubs all around the country are flooding social media with drills for their members to upskill with during their enforced absence from the football field.

Gary Reynolds stepped up to the plate when Carrigallen GAA Club asked him to do a little video for a Healthy Club Challenge with club member T.J. Lockhart editing the footage all together for their members to enjoy.

Of course, Gary's video drew a few responses with former County colleague Damian Moran tweeting "I never knew you had a left peg".

Gary and Carrigallen GAA Club are looking for their members to share videos of them completing the challenge which can be done at Twitter @CarrigallenGFC.

Of course, Gary and Carrigallen aren't the only ones doing video with Dublin star Ciaran Kilkenny running his own skills challenge as can be seen on his twitter feed.

Special thanks to Carrigallen GAA Club and Gary Reynolds for sharing their video with us. If you're club is doing a Skills Challenge on social media, why not share it with us at sports@leitrimobserver.ie