WATCH: Leitrim's hurlers answer the call for unique puck around that spans half the country

Leitrim hurlers might not have gotten to play in their Allianz NHL Division 3B Final against Sligo but they aren't letting the Covid-19 crisis stop them from getting a bit of training done or having a bit of craic!

In a unique and highly entertaining video, the hurlers of the Green & Gold squad come together for a virtual puck around instigated by manager Olcan Conway. The four minute video sees the sliothar travel from Carrick-on-Shannon to Manorhamilton to Leitrim Village and Ballinamore and then goes even further afield.

Ben Murray down in Cork keeps the sliothar moving while Zak Moradi in the Thomas Davis club in Tallaght and David McGovern from St Peregrine's in Blanchardstown are also on the ball. Some of the acting might not win Oscars but the humour and craic, particularly a star turn from Martin Feeney and his mirror, really get you laughing! Don't know what I mean - watch the video!

Well done Leitrim hurlers!