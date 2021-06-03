Aughavas Community Astro-turf project release fantastic video outlining plans for new 3G pitch

Sporting facilities in Aughavas are set to get a major boost if a new YouTube video released by the Aughavas Community Astro-Turf Project, in conjunction with Aughavas GAA Club, is anything to go by.

The four minute plus long video showcases the work of Design Team CTFL Global in Edgeworthstown, edited by Aughavas' own Terry Williams with drone footage filmed by Eamonn McMunn and site engineer Francis Davitt of Davitt Plan & Design Engineers/Architects and Building Surveyors of Drumkeerin.

Aughavas Community Astro-Turf project hope to have the 74 metre by 32 metre synthetic grass facility completed by the Spring of 2022. Floodlights, fencing and a path around the astro-turf facility are all included in the ambitious project as the video shows images from the current set-up of the Aughavas GAA Club grounds and then goes into a computer generated images of what the new facility will look like.

You can watch the video in our story or via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=otMbndot3r8