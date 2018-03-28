Grand Slam
Get your picture taken with the Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies
Carrick-on-Shannon Rugby Club have announced that they will have two special guests at their easter camp tomorrow as the Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies make their first visit to Connacht since Ireland's victory over England on St Patrick's Day clinched the Grand Slam for Joe Schmidt's team.
The easter camp is being held in Boyle Community College and both trophies will be on display to the public from 12pm.
Delighted to announce that the 6 Nations & Triple Crown Trophies will be making their first visit into Connacht for 2018 this Thursday to @COSRugbyClub Easter Camp (being held this year in Abbey CC, Boyle). Both trophies will be on display to the public from 12pm.
The trophies will also be present at Connacht's European Cup quarter-final against Gloucester on Saturday at The Sportsgrounds in Galway.
We can confirm that the Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies will be at the Sportsground for our @ERChallengeCup quarter-final with Gloucester on Saturday!
Get your matchday tickets here: https://t.co/Se8O5ZhxhG pic.twitter.com/oYEWVs3x5i
