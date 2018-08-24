Watch: Leitrim artist exhibits in Detroit, Michigan

Leitrim artist Sarah Ellen Lundy is part of Science Gallery Lab Detroit’s current HUSTLE exhibit in Detroit, Michigan, USA.



Lundy’s work, FeVer [the daily fray], is footage of a container of super-worms and their repetitious struggle in vain. Their motion is constant, prompting us to think of a busy urban center, and the “fever” of modern life that comes along with it.



The work is one of more than a dozen multimedia, interactive works ranging from virtual reality to living art experiments.

Aimed at igniting a passion for science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) among 15- to 25-year-olds, SGLab Detroit has been developed in partnership with Michigan State University, one of Michigan’s premiere research universities.

The original Science Gallery opened in Dublin, and other locations are scheduled to open in London; Melbourne, Australia; Bangalore, India; and Venice, Italy, as part of the award-winning global Science Gallery Network. SGLab Detroit is another sign that Detroit and its higher education partners are adding new ways to make the city a center of innovation and learning.

The exhibition runs until August 25.



Sarah has exhibited in Leitrim for years and has been an artists in resident. For more information on this artist visit: www.greyliquidgums.com/