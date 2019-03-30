Allianz NFL Division 4
Watch | The green and gold Leitrim army have landed in Croke Park
The Leitrim contingent have arrived in Dublin in great numbers and will shortly be making their way inside Croke Park ahead of this afternoon's Allianz NFL Division 4 final against Derry.
The Leitrim players are currently on the pitch soaking up their surroundings ahead of the 3pm throw-in.
The Leitrim Observer will have updates online throughout this afternoon's game at www.facebook.com/leitrimobserver and www.twitter.com/LeitrimToday.
The calm before the storm. There is a huge Leitrim crowd around Croke Park and they will be making their way inside the ground in shortly ahead of this afternoon's division four final. Best of luck @LeitrimGAA pic.twitter.com/gXt3xLHmJe— Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) March 30, 2019
Drumkeerin GAA on the way to Croker!! pic.twitter.com/P3B9iyfvl8— Margaret Fee (@Margaretfee) March 30, 2019
Leitrim have arrived in Quinss anyways— gaatipster18+1 (@gaatipster18) March 30, 2019
#Leitrim in Croke Park... pic.twitter.com/04fxEai39e— Des Cahill (@sportsdes) March 30, 2019
The @LeitrimGAA players are on the Croke Park pitch pic.twitter.com/hqJPRYc0NL— Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) March 30, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on