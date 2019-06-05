Watch | Minister Joe McHugh officially opens Gaelscoil Liatroma

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh this morning officially opened of Gaelscoil Liatroma at the school's state of the art new facility in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Minister McHugh and school prinicpal Caitríona Ní Chonchradha were joined by students, parents, local councillors, TDs and Senators to mark the occasion.

After Minister McHugh was given a tour of the new building he was treated to music, dance and singing from some of the school's students.

See next week's Leitrim Observer for a report and pictures from today's official opening.

Delighted to attend the official opening of Gaelscoil Liatroma in Carrick-on-Shannon this morning by .@McHughJoeTD #Leitrim pic.twitter.com/1D0hpvkH6g June 5, 2019

