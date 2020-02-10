Fine Gael's Feighan in battle for 4th. and final seat in South Donegal
All to play for in Sligo Leitrim
As the count continues in the Sligo Park Hotel Fine Gael's Frankie Feighan has stated that he still is still very much in with a chance in taking the 4th. seat in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency.
Feighan said: "At this stage, it is 50/50 and as we all know transfers can go anywhere. I am hopeful at this stage and would like to take this opportunity of thanking everybody for the reception I received on the doorsteps and also my fellow candidates for their courtesy throughout the campaign."
