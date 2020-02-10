As the count continues in the Sligo Park Hotel Fine Gael's Frankie Feighan has stated that he still is still very much in with a chance in taking the 4th. seat in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency.

Feighan said: "At this stage, it is 50/50 and as we all know transfers can go anywhere. I am hopeful at this stage and would like to take this opportunity of thanking everybody for the reception I received on the doorsteps and also my fellow candidates for their courtesy throughout the campaign."