VIDEO: The count centre erupts with cheers as Marian Harkin IND is elected

The crowd cheered "Harkin, Harkin, Harkin" as they threw Marian Harkin in the air on her election on the 14th count in Sligo tonight.

Indenpdent Cllr Declan Bree's massive transfer of 2,161 to Harkin pushed the former MEP across the line and elected her as our second TD in Sligo Leitrim.

There was a massive Harkin support in the count centre and the celebrations are expected to stay here in the Sligo Park Hotel for the night.

Fine Gael Cllr Thomas Walsh was also eliminated on that count. The wait continues for the 15th count to see what two TDs will be elected out of the three remaining candidates MacSharry, Feighan and Walsh.