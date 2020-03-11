WATCH | Longford's Jillian McNulty: 'I haven't fought tooth and nail, every day of my life, to survive cystic fibrosis and to be wiped out by coronavirus'

Longford cystic fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty has called for more government action to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Via Skype, Jillian told presenters of The Tonight Show on Virgin Media One, Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates, "I haven't fought for almost 45 years tooth and nail, every day of my life, to survive cystic fibrosis and to be wiped out by a virus like this because my government don't care about me."

Commenting on the response of government, Jillian insisted, "We need to contain it (Covid-19 coronavirus) now. We need to shut schools and universities and cancel all public events with crowds over one hundred. They need to contain it now because if they leave it much later, it is going to be too late, and people will start dying.

"I'm so angry, because people like me with cystic fibrosis, we're at such high risk of severe complications and even death and it is not right that we have to stand by and watch the government doing nothing."

She said her life and the lives of other CF patients matter and using economic reasons 'is wrong' when it comes to not rolling our further restrictions and actions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Read how a local doctor says he must act quickly and decisively here

"CF families are absolutely petrified because of this. I know parents that have pulled their children out of school because they don't want their kids to become a statistic. It is very, very wrong.

"Are they not watching what is happening in Italy and other countries? I mean Italy on February 21 had 21 cases of Covid-19 and now they've over 10,000 cases and with over 600 people dead. Are Ireland going to wait until it gets to that?

"Economic reasons is wrong. My life is worth it. The lives of other CF patients are worth it. So why are we being made feel as if we don't matter? Well, we are going to lose people that have underlying health conditions or that are older, like we don't matter? We do matter."

Asked if she is facing an indefinite spell of self isolation, Jillian explained that she has already started to self isolate.

"Yes, I'm only out of a coma. I was in a coma at Christmas for ten days and I was very very ill and I'm lucky to be alive. So right now I'm still in recovery.

"My lung function took a bit of a hit, so right now I'm even more vulnerable of catching Covid-19 so I have already started to self isolate.

"I'm trying to stay out of shops and crowded areas. And if I do have to go to the pharmacy for medication, I'm wearing a mask and gloves because it is the only thing that is going to protect me."

Separating the fact from fiction: read here