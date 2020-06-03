WATCH: Luke Ming Flanagan leaves a lasting impression on EU meeting

An apparent wardrobe malfunction has put the spotlight on local MEP Luke Ming Flanagan when he appeared in an online EU video conference yesterday, Tuesday.

He appeared in EU Agriculture Committee virtual meeting wearing just a shirt and what appeared to be little else which drew laughter from officials and other MEPs.

The Castlerea man has laughed off what happened and explained:

I timed my morning run wrong. Arrived back just in time for meeting. Threw on a shirt. Sat there in my running shorts and participated in the meeting. My sin. My awful sin. Positioning my ipad in portrait rather than landscape. There are bigger problems Anne. June 2, 2020

He also told The Irish Times: “I wasn’t that bothered to be quite honest.

“What’s in a pair of legs at the end of the day?”

Flanagan, who is working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, added that his bedroom at his home in Co Roscommon is “the handiest place to work from.”