WATCH: Luke Ming Flanagan leaves a lasting impression on EU meeting

news reporter

Reporter:

news reporter

An apparent wardrobe malfunction has put the spotlight on local MEP Luke Ming Flanagan when he appeared in an online EU video conference yesterday, Tuesday.

He appeared in EU Agriculture Committee virtual meeting wearing just a shirt and what appeared to be little else which drew laughter from officials and other MEPs.

The Castlerea man has laughed off what happened and explained:

He also told The Irish Times: “I wasn’t that bothered to be quite honest.

“What’s in a pair of legs at the end of the day?”

Flanagan, who is working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, added that his bedroom at his home in Co Roscommon is “the handiest place to work from.”