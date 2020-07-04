WATCH | Longford filmmakers excited to release trailer for their new short film 'Drifting' starring Paul Mescal

'Drifting', the short film written and directed by a group of Longford filmmakers and shot on location in Longford, which stars Paul Mescal of 'Normal People' fame and fellow Irish actor Dafhyd Flynn, will be premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh on Saturday week, July 11 at 5pm.

Written and directed by Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney, the production team for 'Drifting' included Chris Higgins, Jason Gaynor and Tomas Devaney – all from Granard.

Robert Higgins tweeted that the Longford filmmakers were excited to release the trailer for their new short film which will be shown as part of 'Irish Talent: New Shorts Six' at the 32nd Galway Film Fleadh.

Robert added, "Huge thanks to everyone who helped make the film a reality!"

Excited to release the trailer for our new short film ‘Drifting’ starring @mescal_paul and @dafhyd_flynn. It will premiere at the @GalwayFilm Fleadh on Sat 11th July at 5pm as part of 'Irish Talent: New Shorts Six'. Huge thanks to everyone who helped make the film a reality! pic.twitter.com/7S2eZqS0h8 — Robert Higgins (@roberthiggins89) July 1, 2020

Paul Mescal became a household name after he starred alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in Lenny Abrahamson’s 'Normal People', the hit series based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name.

'Drifting' follows two best friends Cian, played by Paul Mescal, and Pat, played by Dafhyd Flynn, and life in their small town in the midlands.

Although Cian is happy to continue living in small time Ireland where he indulges in drinking and casual hook ups, Pat has become tired of the same life.

Cian's way of life and his behaviour begins to push Pat to breaking point and the film is set over 24 hours where we see this tension within the close friendship of the two men.

The film delves into the effects of emigration in small communities as well as the closeness of male friendships.

The Granard filmmaking team’s first short film Angels Guard Thee premiered at the Cork Film Festival and has since played over fifteen festivals worldwide. It won Best Cinematography at the Queens Film Festival in New York in early 2019.

Just a reminder that 'Drifting' will be screened on Saturday week, July 11 at 5pm.

The Galway Film Fleadh is an online-only event this year, due to the ongoing restrictions and tickets can be bought from their website HERE.