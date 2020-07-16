WATCH: Amazing video shows beautiful Leitrim in all its glory!

“Come to Leitrim - It could change your life!” says Michael Harding in a beautiful new video launched today showcasing Leitrim as a place to visit, enjoy, explore and experience but also as an invigorating and vibrant place to live and work.

The video was created by Edwina Guckian of Dreoilín Productions, musicians Garadice along with artists Michael Harding, Eleanor Shanley, Seamus O'Rourke and Charlie McGettigan who each share their thoughts and values of what makes this county such a treasure.

“The piece is a very honest, artistic response to our diverse county. Each of us involved are very passionate about our home and promote it across the world wherever we are performing. And it is when we are on the other side of the world we really feel the draw of Leitrim calling us home.” - Edwina Guckian

It’s not until you slow down and take the time to explore it that you really see Leitrim’s hidden treasures. The land, the water, the people, the communities, the towns and villages, the lilt of our language, the music, song and dance, the easy pace of life, the welcome; we tried to capture it all and show the world the wealth of what Leitrim gives us and how lucky we are to live here. What we have is very special. As Seamus O'Rourke said, In Leitrim you’re allowed to breathe, and be the better for being yourself.

“This video articulates the wonderful way of life in Leitrim; in nature, in landscape, in environment and people. It goes hard in hand with sustainable tourism which is one of the most important elements of our economy, supporting local employment, food producers, farmers and the hardworking Leitrim business owners. We want to share the message that Leitrim is a wonderful and safe place to visit, work and live.” - Joe Dolan of The Bush Hotel.

We are calling on the people of Leitrim, near and far and those that have visited us from across the world to share this video on their social media using the hashtag #EnjoyLeitrim

This project was made possible by the support of: The Bush Hotel, The Landmark Hotel, Lough Rynn Castle, The Shed Distillery, Leitrim Vintners Federation, Leitrim County Council & Leitrim Tourism.