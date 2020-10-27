Watch: Feeling hungry? Leitrim offers world cuisine on your doorstep

Taste Leitrim have just released their most recent delicious offering promoting the the variety of cusine on offer in the county.

"We invite you to Taste Leitrim, Taste the world" the video promises and it is truly yummy.

Chefs, food produers, bars and restaurants across the county are featured as they speak about the large variety of food and impeccable quality of dinning available in Leitrim.

Many of the restaurants involved have evolved to provide takeaway menus during current restrictions.

