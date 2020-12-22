Video: The Vibes Christmas song hits the right note with Irish people

Christmas feels different this year, doesn't it? And our local Drumshanbo band The Vibes have written, recorded and released a Christmas tune that sums it all up.



Leo Logan wrote the song just over two weeks ago on his new piano, while reflecting on Christmas this year and how many friends and family he won't get to see. The band have members working on the front line and many more family members dealing with the virus daily.



Leo did up a quick demo and sent it off to Grammy Award winning producer Greg Wells in Los Angeles. “I didn't have a contact for him, I filled out a contact form on a website” Leo told the Observer, but within a few hours Mr Wells who has worked with Katy Perry, One Republic, Adele and Westlife said he was interested in producing the song.



To get Greg Wells to mix and produce your song could cost from €10-40,000; but Wells said he would do it for free.

After a few long nights, the song was ready, they needed a video. Over a number of days they shot the beautiful video in Drumshanbo, Cloone and Aughavas using locals Una Keegan and her grandaughter Keeva McKeon.



“We shot the video ont he streets of Drumshanbo during the heavy fog and it came out so well” then they borrowed an old piano and shot some more parts of the video in the Mayflower, Drumshanbo as well as Sheila McKeon's house.



The song is so good a record label offered to pay them money to keep it for next year. “We had missed all the deadlines to release a Christmas song” but they went ahead with it as it is about 2020. The song is getting airplay and is also raising money for the Mater Foundation.



Leo says the band are looking forward to an exciting 2021 and hope to release some new singles.

Search 'The Vibes Christmas feels different this year' to listen and download and donate.

https://www.facebook.com/thevibesband

Listen on spotify