WATCH: Great news as Leitrim based manufacturer prepares to launch three innovative new products

Merenda, a leading manufacturer of wood veneer component products for the furniture industry, based in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim has rebranded, ahead of launching a new suite of products. The products will come to market over the next year.

Merenda Surface, which launched in May, will offer superior veneer surfaces and design solutions to the interior fit-out industry.

Merenda Edge, launching in September, will support a new e-commerce edgebanding platform for the Irish furniture industry.

Merenda Touch, a unique innovation in wood veneer, will break exciting new ground for the company when launched later in the year.

As part of the new suite of products, Merenda also launched a revised strategy designed to align the company’s brand identity with its long-term strategic goals. Merenda currently exports to 10 countries across the world and is an important rural employer, employing 20 at its Manorhamilton facility. The rebrand launch is the beginning of an ambitious programme initiated by Managing Director Ronan Haslette, to make Merenda the best-managed family business in Ireland by 2024.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director Ronan Haslette said, “This year marks the beginning of a new era for Merenda. We have a broader product and service offering plus innovative ways of delivering this to our valued customers. Additionally, our new branding portrays a contemporary and modern vision, which reflects our new products. The COVID pandemic has highlighted our team’s resilience. With superb support from Enterprise Ireland throughout the pandemic and indeed before it, I believe Merenda, with our new identity and strategy is ready for the future.”

Special guest at the rebrand launch, Martin McVicar, Managing Director, Combilift, added “Ronan and the Merenda team have unveiled an ambitious plan, an exciting, refreshed product line combined with a new look to their brand that will communicate that they are brand leaders. This will undoubtedly support Merenda’s development as they continue to scale their business.”

Merenda’s lead designer, Roscoe Holt, who played a key role in developing the new brand image explained,“We wanted to create something that honoured where we came

from, but proudly showed where we want to take Merenda. We have been bringing design thinking to the forefront of how we face challenges as an organisation, and a new logo starts the process of bringing that design-led approach to our industry.”

Aidan McKenna, Regional Director Enterprise Ireland, concluded, “COVID-19 impacted many businesses across Ireland, both rural and urban. To witness Ronan and his team at Merenda emerging from the pandemic in a strong position, with an ambition and plan to grow, is hugely satisfying. Indigenous companies like Merenda are the backbone of our economy and the lifeblood of rural Ireland. We wish Merenda every success and look forward to working with Ronan and the team in the years to come.”

See www.merenda.com for more.