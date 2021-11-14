Watch: Treasure Leitrim calls on Minister Eamon Ryan to stand with the community

Treasure Leitrim, the group formed to opposed the granting of a prospecting licence for gold in North Leitrim are calling on the Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan to stand with the community against mining.
They have created a video to help educate people and gather more support for their campaign against mining in North Leitrim.
