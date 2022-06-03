WATCH THIS VIDEO: Stunning waterside property in Dromod on the market

New to the market, in an elevated position, this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom detached house set within this exclusive, private gated waterside development. Located on the shores of the Lough Bofin, part of The Shannon/Erne Waterway System in the waterside village of Dromod.

Close to all amenities including nearby marina, childcare facility, bars, restaurants, shop, mainline train Station servicing from Sligo to Connolly station.

Within easy driving distance of both Carrick-on-Shannon and nearby Lough Key forest park together with waterside amenities all close by.

On the ground floor you have an tiled lobby, leading to an entrance hall with laminate flooring, master bedroom with ensuite shower room, double bedroom, single bedroom, all with wooden floors and a fully titled family bathroom with overhead shower.

A turning staircase leads to the first floor and opens in to a very light fully integrated pine kitchen with ample base level units and generous work space, the dining area is bright with 4 windows and panoramic views, leading on is the open plan dual aspect sitting room with laminated flooring, feature gas fire fireplace with wooden surround, and patio door which opens on to a balcony with stunning views over Dromod Harbour and Lough Bofin beyond.

Off the kitchen is a well equipped utility room and separate WC. The grounds around the development are kept immaculate as is the harbour and nearby tennis court.

This property is well worth viewing.

AMV - €195,000 – BER D1