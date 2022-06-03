Search

03 Jun 2022

WATCH THIS VIDEO: Stunning waterside property in Dromod on the market

The Waterfront

Reporter:

reporter

03 Jun 2022 5:39 PM

New to the market, in an elevated position, this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom detached house set within this exclusive, private gated waterside development. Located on the shores of the Lough Bofin, part of The Shannon/Erne Waterway System in the waterside village of Dromod.

Close to all amenities including nearby marina, childcare facility, bars, restaurants, shop, mainline train Station servicing  from Sligo to Connolly station.  

Within easy driving distance of both Carrick-on-Shannon and nearby Lough Key forest park together with waterside amenities all close by. 

On the ground floor you have an tiled lobby, leading to an entrance hall with laminate flooring, master bedroom with ensuite shower room,  double bedroom, single bedroom, all with wooden floors and a fully titled family bathroom with overhead shower. 

A turning staircase leads to the first floor and opens in to a very light  fully integrated  pine kitchen with ample base level units  and generous work space,  the dining area is bright with 4 windows and panoramic views, leading on is  the open plan dual aspect sitting room with laminated flooring,  feature gas fire fireplace with wooden surround, and patio door which opens on to a balcony with stunning views over Dromod Harbour and Lough Bofin beyond.

Off the kitchen is a well equipped utility room  and separate WC.  The grounds around the development are kept immaculate as is the harbour and nearby tennis court.  

This property is well worth viewing.

AMV - €195,000 – BER D1

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media