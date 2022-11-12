Must watch video: Local children sing special song to Carrigallen team ahead of their match on Sunday

Two Province children's singing group who are taught by Paula Kiernan, Carrigallen have written a song ahead of the junior final.

When Carrigallen won it last Sunday the children's group was so delighted with the big win and the team even came in on Friday evening before their match this Sunday in the The Junior Championship Quarter Final to listen to the children sing the song.

Paula said it was just wonderful to see the lads take the time out to come in and listen to the children sing their song for their team.

"The children were so excited during the class. The one line that we really emphasised in the song was “thank you for the memories lads” that what they have given the children and the people of Carrigallen happy memories . The team is a group of gentlemen so down to earth.

"A lot of the children's cousins and relations are playing on the team and uncles are on the management. My own cousin Colm was on the team. They had the cup filled with sweets when they came into us. It’s just so lovely to see the team take such an interest in what the children were doing.

"I think the Carrigallen community is great for rallying behind each other in victory and defeat sad times and happy times. We hope they make it over the line on Sunday cause they are genuinely such a lovely group of lads," stated Paula.





