VIDEO - Watch Carrick Community School's brave effort in All-Ireland Final

Despite a fantastic display and 21 points from the superb Sara Crowe, Carrick-on-Shannon Community School fell to an 11 point defeat to Clonee’s Colaiste Pobail Setanta in the Subway All-Ireland U19 Girls C Final in the National Basketball Arena on Tuesday.

Carrick put on a brilliant display of basketball, which can be seen in full in the accompanying video from Basketball Ireland, with Sara Crowe putting on a superb display, netting 21 points on the day, and leading a superb comeback in the third and fourth quarters to almost steal the game from Colaiste Pobail.

With Irish U16 International Katie Williamson leading the way, Colaiste Pobail Setanta finished the strongest despite the brave effort from the Leitrim school.

Williamson was certainly the star of the show for the Dublin school as she put in a superb performance that included a whopping 30 points as Carrick were unable to stop her inside game, Setanta ensuring a steady supply to their star.

The Dublin school laid the foundations for victory in the first quarter as 10 points from Williamson saw them lead 10-19 at the end of the first, and despite brilliant basketball from Carrick’s Crowe, Clodagh Sheerin and Vivienne Egan, Setanta had opened the gap to 21-36 by half time.

The third quarter continued at frantic pace with Crowe, Aisling Leahy and Egan taking the game to Setanta at every turn. Crowe, in particularly, stood out as the clock ticked down and she hit three huge baskets to close the gap to 37-44 at the end of the third.

The game was far from over as a nervy fourth quarter ensued and with just a minute gone, a superb score from Crowe narrowed the margin to just four points and it was officially game on.

But it was then that Williamson showed her class and stepped up to the challenge in style, adding two quick baskets to settle Setanta’s nerves and despite Egan’s and Crowe’s best efforts, Setanta held on to win out 49-60 in the end.

CARRICK ON SHANNON COMMUNITY SCHOOL: Aisling Bruen (4), Clodagh Sheerin (6), Rachel Guckian, Hannah O’Dowd, Eimear Quigley (2), Vivienne Egan (6), Aoibhinn O’Callaghan, Sara Crowe (21), Aisling Leahy (10), Sarah Smyth, Ciara McManus, Roisin McGrenaghan, Natasha Mulleny, Hannah Reynolds, Enya Guckian.

COLAISTE POBAIL SETANTA: Neoma Onwe, Aoibh O’Connor (2), Ciara Meegan, Laura Heraty, Teodora Kutijevac, Caitlin Daley, Mary Jane Obijuru (10), Milicia Stankovic (7), Zoe O’Sullivan (6), Eliza Cosma, Elis Osunde, Katie Williamson (30), Layomi Banjoko Johnson (3), Dara Banjoko Johnson (2).

MVP: Katie Williamson (Colaiste Pobail Setanta)