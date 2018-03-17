This gorgeous video has been made to highlight World Down Syndrome Day

With all the rather rubbish dog, cat and blooper videos on the internet these days, it's not often you come across something not only heartwarming, but totally uplifting.

This carpool karaoke lip sync video has been created in support of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21. It features 50 mums and their children singing and signing along to Christina Perri's multi-platinum selling track, "A Thousand Years".

The mums are all part of a Facebook group known as "Designer Genes" created for parents who have a child born with Down Syndrome born in 2013/14. They got together to show the world just how ordinary and fun life with the condition is and how they "Wouldn't Change a Thing".

The video was originally inspired by Singing Hands - a UK organisation who's videos have helped many in the group learn Makaton for supporting their children’s communication development.

The video is wonderful and it will take a hard heart not to be a sobbing mess by the end!