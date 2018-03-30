Organ donation: Think about it, Talk about it, Transform lives

There are currently more than people of all ages in Ireland waiting for an organ transplant.

That’s 700+ individuals, and their families, who have hopes and dreams and YOU have the possibility to make a difference by simply making a commitment to Organ Donation.

Last year 100 people gave the gift of life by donating their organs.

To get your Organ Donor Card click here - make sure that you know your family’s wishes and they know yours. #LifeisaGift