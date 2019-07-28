WATCH | Iconic Center Parcs Longford Forest resort here to stay

The incredible €233 million Center Parcs Longford Forest has been hailed as an 'iconic resort, putting Longford clearly on the map' by Martin Dalby, CEO, Center Parcs UK & Ireland.

Addressing the media, Mr Dalby outlined, "Center Parcs Longford Forest is a long term sustainable investment. We will be here for many, many years. We are here to stay."

He pointed out, "This is a long term investment in quality tourism for the Irish family market. It will revitalise the local economy and community of Ballymahon and Longford and we will continue to work with the local community to ensure we remain good neighbours."

Plans for Center Parcs Longford Forest were officially announced on April 2, 2015 and Mr Dalby highlighted, "We, Center Parcs, have delivered on every single promise we made four years ago. We have delivered an amazing high quality holiday village.

He likened the forest family holiday resort to 'a small town'. He added, "We had 10,000 job applications for 1,000 positions. How is amazing is that?"

GALLERY | 2,000 guests creating memories that will last a lifetime as Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday resort opens

An upbeat Mr Dalby said Center Parcs 'are already confident about how Longford Forest will perform'.

He revealed, "Bookings are strong. We almost got 25% of our first financial year already booked up. We expect to operate at 90% occupancy and possibly higher in Year 2."

He said Center Parcs Longford Forest is 'going to significantly boost tourism', adding that he expects 70% of customers for Longford Forest will come from the Republic of Ireland, 20% from Northern Ireland and 10% from the UK.