WATCH: Sligo hotel becomes first in Ireland to offer unique sensory room

The 4-star Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Sligo, is the first hotel in Ireland to introduce a state of the art sensory bedroom, specially designed by the Radisson Sligo Innovation Team.

The bedroom is being offered as an option to guests staying in this recently refurbished and award-winning property. Specially designed to help individuals explore, develop and engage their senses in a safe environment, the sensory bedroom provides a calm environment in which families with children with additional needs can relax.

Created to benefit children with autism, ADHD and other additional needs, the sensory bedroom combines a range of stimuli to help children interact using their senses, with colourful lights, soft fabrics and music helping individuals to engage in an enjoyable and non-stressful way.

The sensory bedroom has a mobile sensory trolley, complete with a colour command interactive panel and waterless rainbow tube, allowing children to navigate through a spectrum of colours and patterns, and a range of massage rollers, ear defenders and puppets to enjoy during their stay. Visual media also feature in the sensory bedroom, including an Aura Projector, which will delight little ones by projecting a series of tropical fish and bird imagery, while fibre optic lights allow guests to enjoy the beauty of a starry night from the comfort of their bedroom.

Featuring colourful bean bags, bed linen and lava lamps, the sensory bedroom at Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Sligo is the perfect option for families and children with additional needs looking to take a relaxing break away. For more information on the sensory bedroom or to book, email info.sligo@radissonblu. com or call+353 (0)71 9140008.