Launch of new Leitrim Tourism family marketing campaign

Family holidays are about making memories and time spent together, and for 2022, County Leitrim is renewing its focus on the domestic market for 2022, seeking to attract even more families to explore, experience and enjoy the ‘hidden heartlands’ gem.

The county has benefited from the recent demand for staycations in Ireland as Irish visitors seek out less busy destinations that offer more space, reassurance and outdoor opportunities to enjoy time together once again.

Leitrim Tourism, who are tasked with promoting County Leitrim, today launches a new online video as part of a twelve month marketing campaign to capitalise on the domestic market aimed at attracting more Irish visitors to the Northwest this year. The video campaign will feature on social media as well as a tailored advertising campaign in cinemas in the east of the country.

The new 30 second family-themed video features spectacular drone footage and some of Leitrim’s most iconic sights, showcasing the very best in activities and inspiration for a family-friendly Leitrim holiday.

Commenting on the launch of the video campaign, Leitrim Tourism Officer Sinead McDermott said “From tranquil landscapes to bustling villages with great foodie spots, County Leitrim offers the very best in family holiday inspiration for 2022; water adventures like stand up paddling and canoeing are always hugely popular, as well as cycling on the blueway and boating holidays on the Shannon. From walking trails across North Leitrim to the Glencar Waterfall, Fowley’s Falls and, there is inspiring scenery and picnic spots dotted across the county."

The campaign coincides with the launch of a new Leitrim Walks brochure featuring routes from the majesty of Arroo Mountain and the wild uplands of Sliabh an Iarainn.

The hidden heartlands county offers much of what this year’s Irish visitor is seeking out; open, uncrowded spaces, vibrant towns and villages and great hospitality.

It’s not just all water adventures; Co. Leitrim also boasts a range of historical and heritage sites from Parkes’ Castle to Costello Chapel, Glenview Museum to Creevelea Abbey, The Sean MacDiarmada Homestead to Fenagh Abbey; explore monastic ruins and stories from another era.

From time away with friends to family holidays, the county offers the most ideal backdrop to reconnect and enjoy time together this year.

This new campaign also highlights some great special offers available for the late Spring/Summer 2022 period available from leitrimtourism.com/plan-your- trip/special-offers/

Leitrim Tourism’s campaign will also leverage Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands destination brand campaign by Failte Ireland.

This project received grant aid from Leitrim Local Community Development Committee under the Rural Development Programme which is financed by the Irish Government under the Rural Development Programme Ireland 2014-2020 and by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development: Europe investing in Rural Areas.

For further information, visit www.enjoyleitrim.com or follow on social media @leitrimtourism #EnjoyLeitrim