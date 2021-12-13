Watch: Christmas in Manorhamilton with Winter windows

From minature worlds to magical forests - if you want to feel Christmassy then you need to take a stroll down Manorhamilton's Main Street.
One of the Winter Windows contains a Miniature Manorhamilton!
Sonia Norris taught the Coiníní group how to create buildings out of balsa wood.
The Winter Windows will be up over Christmas & into the New Year on Main Street, Manorhamilton.
This project was produced Rabbits Riot Theatre and the North Leitrim Womens Group, An Coiníní. It was funded by CreativeIrl & Leitrim County Council.
