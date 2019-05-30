VIDEO: Stage set for Mohill GAA's 'I'm a Celeb Get me out of Here' fundraiser this Sunday, June 2

Lough Rynn Castle will be more like the Australian outback this Sunday, June 2 as Mohill GAA Club prepare to turn it into Jungle for their highly anticipated fundraiser, “ I’m a Celeb get me out of here”. Much like the popular ITV/Virgin media show this fundraiser puts two teams, Snake Rock and Croc Creek, against each other to collect stars by conquering their greatest fears.

24 contestants from Mohill and the surrounding area’s of Leitrim, Longford & Sligo are taking part in the live show on Sunday night. These 24 contestants will be split into two heats (of 12 people) at the start. Each of the two groups of 12 people will take part in a variety of Bush tucker trials to see who will continue in the competition.

Altogether there will 10 trials where contestants will battle each other, both as part of teams and one-to-one. After trial 8, three campmates will remain to face the penultimate trial and the loser of this will be knocked out. The winner will be decided by a serious of gruelling challenges between the final two camp mates as part of the final trial where a Queen or King of the Jungle will be determined.

Prepare for critters, spiders, snakes and more. It promises to be a night full of drama excitement and craic where you will be glued to your seats watching the brave contestants navigate through the jungle.

Mohill GAA Club wish to thank all of our sponsors especially our main event sponsor Lough Rynn Castle. To our fantastic contestants we couldn’t have done this show without them and we hope to see lots of support for them on the night.

Mohill GAA Club appreciates all of the continued support from the many sponsors, general public towards their fundraising efforts, there have been a number of fundraising events run over the past number of weeks which have been hugely supported.

Tickets €25 are on sale now for this innovative and exciting night from Paul’s, Baxter’s Centra, & Stensons also tickets can be purchased on the door on the night.