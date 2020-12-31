Watch: The almost finished Ballinamore Greenway section

A video of a the almost completed Greenway section from Ballinamore to Corgar Lake is great news for the community.

A video shot along the route with a Go Pro camera shows stunning scenery. This route is part of the overall Greenway which follows the old Cavan Leitrim Railway.

It is expected to be completed in early 2021, but is not far off and is already getting use by locals over the Christmas period

