WATCH: Leitrim Tourism Network Members take on the Jerusalema Challenge

According to Leitrim Tourism Network, it would take more than Level 5 restrictions to curb the enthusiasm of members about their county.

With social distancing in mind and networking at heart, the group took on the Jerusalema Dance Challenge which has become quite a trend in the last few months.

As the members couldn't gather to do it, they decided to do the dance at their own premises, attraction or scenic location beside them and collate their pieces.

Well done to those who took part and raised the spirits of all.

The youngest dancer, Charlotte Hay from Glencar Tea Shed stole the show and Jesse Johnson from Pink Apple Glamping had three generations dancing together!

The Network is a collaborative of tourism related business in Leitrim who, working together with other tourism stakeholders promote Leitrim as a holiday destination and support other members through training, mentoring and promotion.

The Leitrim Tourism Network members who participated in the dance challenge include; The Rainbow Ballroom, Pink Apple Glamping, Sean MacDiarmada's Cottage, Siog Holistics, Jinny's Bakery, Glencar Tea Shed, Tawnylust Lodge, Electric Bike Trails and Manorhamilton Castle.

The Network would like to thank Jonas Dellow who edited the video. For more information on Leitrim Tourism Network visit; www.leitrimireland.com or visit their facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/leitrimtourismnetwork/

