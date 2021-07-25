WATCH: Leaping lizards - look who popped in to visit popular Longford tourist attraction

As the country sizzled in glorious sunshine and sales of 99 ice creams and chilled drinks went off the charts, the professional tour guides at one of Longford's most popular tourist attractions - Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre - welcomed an unusual guest last week.

In a Facebook post, Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre in Kenagh, published a video of a lizard on their historic premises.

And they explained, "This the common lizard (viviparous lizard) and is Ireland’s only native species of reptile. Amazingly this reptile gives birth to live young which is rare in the reptile world as most other species lay eggs.

"The lizard makes it's home in bogs, coastal sites, grasslands. It is approximately 13cm in length, feeding on insects, spiders and snails.

"Lizards are most active in April during the mating season and again in September when their young are born.

"Lizards love very hot days and sunshine so expect to see this normally elusive reptile during this fantastic weather we are experiencing. So keep your eyes peeled while walking on the bog at Corlea."