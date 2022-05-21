Search

21 May 2022

Watch: Cavan and Leitrim Railway major trackway works

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

21 May 2022 2:30 PM

The Cavan and Leitrim Railway at Dromod began a major trackwork upgrade in 2019  and  it is approaching the final 15 panels to restore - but they need donations to finish it.

This work is being done as the railway has been out of service for some time,  the volunteers are working hard replacing rotten sleepers and replacing dog spikes with coach screws and clips.

This work is carried out by a small team of 3 people in all weathers. The cost of sleepers, screws and ballast is large and we are appealing for assistance with this. Once completed we can look to start planning the re-introduction of train services after a gap of some years. 
 
Phase 1: Dromod to Clooncyolr
The group have completely re-laid the running line from the platform out towards Clooncolry. They are just 15 panels away from the end of the existing running line. The track renewal is focusing on replacing expired sleepers with replacements and completely replacing dog spikes with screws on and clips the running line. This has required much investment in screws, bolts and sleepers. 

Phase 2: Loop installation
The medium term objective will be to install passing loops or run around loops at either end of the running line at Dromod station and at Clooncolry. This will allow them to ensure the loco is always facing the direction of travel

This involves the purchasing of pointwork which is expensive, so they need your help 

They would like to thank the Department of Culture, Arts and Heritage for their assistance in supporting our track project by assisting us with the purchase of 60lb rails from Bord na Mona.

Donate to the Fund here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media