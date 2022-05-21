Watch: Cavan and Leitrim Railway major trackway works

The Cavan and Leitrim Railway at Dromod began a major trackwork upgrade in 2019 and it is approaching the final 15 panels to restore - but they need donations to finish it.

This work is being done as the railway has been out of service for some time, the volunteers are working hard replacing rotten sleepers and replacing dog spikes with coach screws and clips.

This work is carried out by a small team of 3 people in all weathers. The cost of sleepers, screws and ballast is large and we are appealing for assistance with this. Once completed we can look to start planning the re-introduction of train services after a gap of some years.



Phase 1: Dromod to Clooncyolr

The group have completely re-laid the running line from the platform out towards Clooncolry. They are just 15 panels away from the end of the existing running line. The track renewal is focusing on replacing expired sleepers with replacements and completely replacing dog spikes with screws on and clips the running line. This has required much investment in screws, bolts and sleepers.

Phase 2: Loop installation

The medium term objective will be to install passing loops or run around loops at either end of the running line at Dromod station and at Clooncolry. This will allow them to ensure the loco is always facing the direction of travel

This involves the purchasing of pointwork which is expensive, so they need your help

They would like to thank the Department of Culture, Arts and Heritage for their assistance in supporting our track project by assisting us with the purchase of 60lb rails from Bord na Mona.



Donate to the Fund here.