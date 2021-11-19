WATCH: 'Snow likely' as official forecast predicts 'significant wintry weather' could be on the way

Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner is predicting the possibility of snow next week due to a complicated weather pattern that has its roots on the other side of the world.
The UK's Met Office says weather in the Indian Ocean has the potential to 'cause a real burst of energy in the jet stream'. The say this could ultimately lead to colder weather over Ireland and Britain.
In its 10 day forecast the Met Office say pulses in the jet stream will impact the Atlantic creating a big high pressure system. Where this system develop will dictate where the cold weather will impact.
Will the outcome is uncertain, the Met Office says a European forecasting model says the high spell looks like settling close to Ireland and Britain resulting in 'significant wintry weather - snow would be likely.'
The Met Office predicts winter storms with Met Éireann.
