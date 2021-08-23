WATCH: "Noah's Bed Push" arrives after 250km trip - and the amount raised has topped €100,000

The amount of money raised from “Noah’s Bed Push” - a 250km charity fundraiser from Dublin to Donegal - surged past the €100,000 mark through the online gofundme option at around 8.30 pm on Sunday evening.

The bed push was in aid of nine beneficiaries that have supported young Noah Gooch, a six-year-old boy from Donegal who has Down's syndrome, and who was diagnosed with cancer this year.

Noah has won the hearts of thousands of people all over the world, many of whom have offered support through social media and local fundraising events.

The bed push began at Crumlin Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin, Dublin, on Thursday, and finished at Letterkenny University Hospital just before 8.00 pm on Sunday evening.

Numerous stars and celebrities joined in for part of the journey, including Daniel and Majella O’Donnell for as section of the final leg.

Huge crowds have been out along the way, with really big numbers in Strabane and Lifford as they crossed the border to huge applause.

Thousands turned out along the route in Donegal on Sunday to show their support.

And there was a tumultuous reception in Letterkenny. Our video shows them arriving at Letterkenny University Hospital where a special stage was set up.

Donations through https://www.gofundme.com/f/noahs-bed-push topped the €100,000 mark on Sunday evening.

But the final total will be considerably higher as people continue to donate online while thousands of others donated cash en-route.

Six individuals were pushing the bed including Noah’s father, Lee Gooch, who is a well-known figure on Highland Radio. They were joined by Shaun Doherty, former flag show host with Highland Radio, and Letterkenny locals Mary Duffy, Leslie O’Donnell, Denis Ferry, Brian McCracken and Robert O'Connor.

Noah’s parents Lee and Claire have been overwhelmed by the response and the kindness and support for the family and the nine chosen beneficiaries has been overwhelming.

All funds raised will be distributed by the committee,to benefit the services provided by the following nine organisations:

1. Aoibheann’s Pink Tie

2. Crumlin Children’s Health foundation

3. Blood Bike North West

4. BUMBLEance

5. Donegal Down Syndrome

6. Hand in Hand

7. Letterkenny University Hospital Children's Ward

8. Children Disability Network Team, Donegal North

9. Ronald Mc Donald