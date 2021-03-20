WATCH: Virtual tour of the new An Seomra Cairdis, Mohill Library

The Leitrim PEACE IV Action Plan is drawing to a close and to mark this Leitrim County Council has commissioned a video to highlight the achievements of the programme.

The PEACE IV programme in Leitrim has seen a total investment of just over €1.8m across the three themes of Building Positive Relations, Children & Young People and Shared Space & Services.



Under the Shared Space programme, the Leitrim PEACE IV Partnership undertook three ambitious projects – the refurbishment of Kiltyclogher Community Centre, renovation and extension to the Sexton’s House, Manorhamilton to create a cross-community hub and the extension of the ‘Peace Room’ or ‘An Seomra Cairdis’ to Mohill Library. The extension to Mohill Library also saw an investment of €146,000 from Leitrim County Council.

The closing event video features a range of these projects and virtual tours of An Seomra Cairdis, Mohill Library and the Sexton House Community Hub, Manorhamilton as seen here.

Also see virtual tour of Sexton's House in Manorhamilton HERE