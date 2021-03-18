WATCH: Virtual tour of Sexton's House in Manorhamilton

Manorhamilton’s newest public amenity, the recently constructed Sexton’s House Community Hub, located just outside the Church of Ireland on Church Lane, was officially opened at noon on Monday via a live broadcast of the event on the YouTube Channel.

It was an occasion of celebration for the local community and the Leitrim Co. Council’s Peace IV Programme, which provided the bulk of the funding for the successful completion of the work on the Sexton’s House Community Hub buildings, etc.

The new Sexton’s House Community Hub will provide an excellent venue for many community events to take place in Manorhamilton in the future, and particularly so once things start going back to normal when the Covid 19 lockdowns, which have dragged on for over a year now, end.