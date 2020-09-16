WATCH: The day Marty brought the party to Celia Holman Lee's fashion show at the Ploughing
Marty Morrissey made his modelling debut at the National Ploughing fashion show in 2017
Marty Morrissey made his modelling debut at the National Ploughing fashion show in 2017.
The RTE presenter and commentator strutted his stuff on the catwalk at Celia Holman Lee's fashion show on site in Offaly.
It's fair to say Marty isn't shy as he drew gasps from the crowd gathered.
Marty certainly brings the party to the Ploughing!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on